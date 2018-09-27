The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday and has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad. A yellow alert is issued when heavy rains and severe weather conditions are expected.

Kerala has received cumulative rainfall of 2471 mm – an excess of 24% since the southwest monsoon started. At least 488 people have died in devastating floods in the state.

The yellow alert will be in place in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Wayanad on Friday. The following day, the alert will be in force in Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram and on Sunday the warning will be in force in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the state disaster management authority have issued an alert, saying the sea may be rough near shores and intermittent sea water surges may occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod during high tides on Thursday and Friday, The Times of India reported.

“The yellow alert is issued to caution against traveling at night during heavy rains, particularly in hilly areas and to avoid swimming in rivers, lakes and other water bodies,” said Sekhar Kuriakose, the chief scientist at the state disaster management authority’s state emergency operations centre. “The alert is supported by the national platform through the Centre for Development of Telecom and the National Disaster Management Authority.”