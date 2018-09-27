Several lawyers and activists praised the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring the law against adultery unconstitutional on Thursday. The top court called the Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code arbitrary and said it is “time to say husband is not the master”, LiveLaw reported.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the judgement was gender-neutral. “I welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict to strike down Section 497 and abolish the outdated adultery law as a criminal offence,” Sharma said. “This is a law from the British era. Although the British did away with it long ago, we were still stuck with it.”

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan described the verdict as a fine judgement that removed an “antiquated” law. “Section 497 treats women as property of their husbands and criminalised adultery [only of man who sleeps with someone’s wife]. Adultery can be ground for divorce but not criminal,” Bhushan tweeted.

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra had reserved the verdict in August on a petition seeking to make men and women equally liable for adultery.

Sushmita Dev, Congress MP and the president of the women’s wing of the party, said the law “militated against a woman’s status as an individual separate entity”. “A law that does not give women the right to sue her adulterer husband and cannot be herself sued if she is in adultery is unequal treatment,” Dev tweeted.

Social activist Ranjana Kumari also welcomed the striking down of the law. “Patriarchal control over women’s body unacceptable,” she said on Twitter.

Section 497 is a Victorian-era provision of the Indian Penal Code, which says: “Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery and shall be punished.”

In court, the Centre had argued that adultery is designated as an offence keeping in mind the sanctity of marriage as an institution. In the ruling however, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Section 497 affects the right to life of a woman under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court also struck down the part of Section 198 of the Criminal Procedure Code that allowed only a man to file an adultery case and not a woman against her husband.