The big news: Supreme Court decriminalises adultery, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will start hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case again next month, and the EC said the model code of conduct is in place in Telangana.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court strikes down adultery law, says Section 497 is ‘absolutely manifestly arbitrary’: Politicians and leaders praised the verdict, calling it an ‘excellent decision’.
- Supreme Court rejects plea for larger bench to decide if mosques are integral to Islam: The RSS and several BJP leaders such as Subramanian Swamy, Uma Bharti and Adityanath welcomed the ruling.
- Model Code of Conduct will kick in as soon as Assemblies are dissolved, says Election Commission: In effect, it is currently in place in Telangana where the Assembly was dissolved earlier this month.
- Defence ministry official raised objections a month before Rafale deal was signed, says report: ‘Go on the offensive,’ Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged BJP workers.
- Antigua has assured India it will cooperate in extraditing Mehul Choksi, says MEA: Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Chet Greene, told Sushma Swaraj that they must go through required legal and court procedures in his country.
- Court orders FIR against Digvijaya Singh, three others for ‘fabricating evidence’ in Vyapam scam: It asked the police to also name Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia as well as Right To Information activist Prashant Pandey.
- Australia’s chief of national news network ABC quits after claims of government interference: Justin Milne had allegedly pressured the broadcaster to fire two senior journalists after complaints from the ruling conservative government.
- Supreme Court to deliver verdict on entry of women into Sabarimala temple on Friday: A five-judge Constitution bench had reserved its verdict on August 1.
- Missionaries of Jesus nuns meet Kerala CM, accuse police of being biased against bishop: They accused the investigation team of threatening those who supported him and intruding into their convents without prior notice.
- Police seize antique items worth over Rs 100 crore from businessman’s house in Tamil Nadu: The confiscated items include 22 pillars, 12 metal idols and artefacts and 56 stone sculptures mostly belonging to temples in the states.