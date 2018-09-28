The big news: SC ends ban on entry of women into Sabarimala temple, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj called for regional cooperation in SAARC, and Iran said India will continue to buy oil from Tehran despite US’ warnings.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Supreme Court said patriarchy of religion cannot be permitted to trump over faith.
- Sushma Swaraj calls for regional cooperation in SAARC, Pakistan accuses India of blocking it: Islamabad’s foreign minister asked how regional cooperation is possible if ‘you are the obstruction in dialogue’.
- India will continue to purchase crude oil from Iran, says Tehran: The United States has asked its allies, including India, to end all imports of crude oil from Iran by November 4.
- US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies assault allegation: ‘Assault drastically altered my life,’ said woman who accused SC nominee of sexual crime.
- Supreme Court strikes down adultery law, says Section 497 is ‘absolutely manifestly arbitrary’: Politicians and leaders praised the verdict, calling it an ‘excellent decision’.
- Model Code of Conduct will kick in as soon as Assemblies are dissolved, says Election Commission: In effect, it is currently in place in Telangana where the Assembly was dissolved earlier this month.
- Supreme Court rejects plea for larger bench to decide if mosques are integral to Islam: The RSS and several BJP leaders such as Subramanian Swamy, Uma Bharti and Adityanath welcomed the ruling.
- ‘Fake news’, says Donald Trump on reports that world leaders laughed at him during UN speech: The United States president claimed the attendees were laughing with him, not at him.
- Centre names eight-member search committee to recommend names for Lokpal: Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai will lead the search panel.
- Rajasthan doctors perform autopsy on the road in Barmer, say there’s no mortuary for 100 km: The local administration has ordered an investigation, reports said.