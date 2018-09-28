A look at the headlines right now:

SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Supreme Court said patriarchy of religion cannot be permitted to trump over faith. Sushma Swaraj calls for regional cooperation in SAARC, Pakistan accuses India of blocking it: Islamabad’s foreign minister asked how regional cooperation is possible if ‘you are the obstruction in dialogue’. India will continue to purchase crude oil from Iran, says Tehran: The United States has asked its allies, including India, to end all imports of crude oil from Iran by November 4. US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies assault allegation: ‘Assault drastically altered my life,’ said woman who accused SC nominee of sexual crime. Supreme Court strikes down adultery law, says Section 497 is ‘absolutely manifestly arbitrary’: Politicians and leaders praised the verdict, calling it an ‘excellent decision’. Model Code of Conduct will kick in as soon as Assemblies are dissolved, says Election Commission: In effect, it is currently in place in Telangana where the Assembly was dissolved earlier this month. Supreme Court rejects plea for larger bench to decide if mosques are integral to Islam: The RSS and several BJP leaders such as Subramanian Swamy, Uma Bharti and Adityanath welcomed the ruling. ‘Fake news’, says Donald Trump on reports that world leaders laughed at him during UN speech: The United States president claimed the attendees were laughing with him, not at him. Centre names eight-member search committee to recommend names for Lokpal: Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai will lead the search panel. Rajasthan doctors perform autopsy on the road in Barmer, say there’s no mortuary for 100 km: The local administration has ordered an investigation, reports said.