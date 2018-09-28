A court in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Thursday convicted four people in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy in Sangrampur and adjoining villages that left around 170 people dead in 2011, PTI reported. The court acquitted six people for lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge PS Chakraborty found Noor Islam Fakir, the prime accused, and three others – Dukhi Laskar, Khairul Laskar and Nazmul alias Kola Laskar – guilty in the case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.

“I have been found guilty,” Noor Islam Fakir said on Thursday, according to the Hindustan Times. “Let’s see what sentence the court gives me tomorrow.” He also claimed to be innocent and said he would appeal in the High Court.

“A total of 12 persons were named in the chargesheet,” said special public prosecutor Santanu Dutta. “Four were convicted and six were acquitted. Two still remain to be traced,” Dutta said.

In December 2011, as many as 172 people died after drinking toxic liquor while several people were left visually impaired. Residents had torched the warehouses that stored the liquor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered an inquiry by the Criminal Investigation Department into the incident.