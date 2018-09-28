The big news: Supreme Court says women of all ages can enter Sabarimala, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC ruled out SIT probe into Bhima Koregaon arrests, and US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied sexual assault allegations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it was disappointed but will comply with the top court’s verdict.
- SC allows investigation into Bhima Koregaon violence to continue, extends activists’ house arrest by four weeks: The bench rejected a plea for a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the arrests of the activists.
- US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies assault allegation: Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he will not be intimidated into withdrawing from the nomination process.
- Four people convicted in 2011 Sangrampur spurious liquor tragedy: As many as 172 people died while several people were left visually impaired.
- Three years on, trial yet to begin in Dadri lynching case despite the case being heard in fast-track court: Mohammad Akhlaq’s family was forced to move out of the village and now lives in the Delhi cantonment area.
- United States markets regulator sues Elon Musk for misleading tweets on taking Tesla private: The lawsuit seeks to bar Musk from serving as an executive or director of publicly-traded companies.
- Medical shops closed as chemists protest against Centre’s move to regularise e-pharmacies: Currently, the e-pharma industry is less than 0.5% of the retail pharmacy landscape, but it is growing at an annual rate of over 100%.
- Toll due to diphtheria rises to 22 in Delhi, mayor says no shortage of antitoxin: North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta said anti-diphtheria serum was being supplied to the hospital where most of the deaths took place.
- Gujarat government doubles compensation for acquisition of urban farm land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The farmers will also get an additional 25% bonus on the compensation amount.
- Centre asks northern states to give farmers equipment to curb stubble burning within 10 days: Union minister Harsh Vardhan said the Central Pollution Control Board has deployed 41 teams in Delhi-NCR to check for sources of pollution.