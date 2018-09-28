A look at the headlines right now:

SC allows women entry to Sabarimala temple, says exclusionary practices violate right to worship: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it was disappointed but will comply with the top court’s verdict. SC allows investigation into Bhima Koregaon violence to continue, extends activists’ house arrest by four weeks: The bench rejected a plea for a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the arrests of the activists. US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies assault allegation: Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he will not be intimidated into withdrawing from the nomination process. Four people convicted in 2011 Sangrampur spurious liquor tragedy: As many as 172 people died while several people were left visually impaired. Three years on, trial yet to begin in Dadri lynching case despite the case being heard in fast-track court: Mohammad Akhlaq’s family was forced to move out of the village and now lives in the Delhi cantonment area. United States markets regulator sues Elon Musk for misleading tweets on taking Tesla private: The lawsuit seeks to bar Musk from serving as an executive or director of publicly-traded companies. Medical shops closed as chemists protest against Centre’s move to regularise e-pharmacies: Currently, the e-pharma industry is less than 0.5% of the retail pharmacy landscape, but it is growing at an annual rate of over 100%. Toll due to diphtheria rises to 22 in Delhi, mayor says no shortage of antitoxin: North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta said anti-diphtheria serum was being supplied to the hospital where most of the deaths took place. Gujarat government doubles compensation for acquisition of urban farm land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The farmers will also get an additional 25% bonus on the compensation amount. Centre asks northern states to give farmers equipment to curb stubble burning within 10 days: Union minister Harsh Vardhan said the Central Pollution Control Board has deployed 41 teams in Delhi-NCR to check for sources of pollution.