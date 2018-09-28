A court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and seven others, who were accused of holding a political rally without police permission during the 2014 General Elections campaign, PTI reported. Metropolitan Magistrate PK Deshpande said the police did not give the accused a written statement refusing them permission.

Apart from Kejriwal, those acquitted include social activist Medha Patkar and former Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Officer Meera Sanyal. While Sanyal was present in court during the verdict, Patkar was absent.

The rally in the suburb of Mankhurd was held during the election campaign of Sanyal and Patkar. The Mumbai Police claimed the event was unscheduled. In March 2014, a complaint was filed against Kejriwal and the others at Mankhurd police station.