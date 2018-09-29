The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued a notice to top personnel of the Punjab Police after a petition sought an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team into an alleged incident of the police parading a woman atop a jeep.

“The court issued notice of motion to director general of police, SSP Amritsar (Rural), DSP rank officer who was leading the team, SHO of Kathunangal police station,” petitioner Balwant Singh’s counsel Harchand Singh Batth told PTI. Justice Daya Chaudhary asked the officers to respond by November 2 when the court will hear the plea again. The petitioner, who is the woman’s father-in-law, also sought protection for the family and asked the court that an attempt to murder case be filed against the police team.

On Wednesday, footage from a Closed Circuit Television camera showed a woman lying atop a Punjab Police jeep and paraded through a village in Amritsar district. The woman then falls off the vehicle and flees.

Thirty-five-year-old Jaswinder Kaur said the police raided her home in Shahzada village in Majitha constituency, around 20 km from Amritsar, to arrest her father-in-law. Since he was not at home, the police forced her to sit on top of the jeep and paraded her around the village to humiliate her, Kaur alleged.

Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh rejected Kaur’s allegations. He said an investigation will be conducted “to find out the truth”. Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime) Tejinder Singh Maur claimed that the police never wanted Kaur, but some of her family members attacked the team and smashed the jeep’s windshield. Maur said a case for attempt to murder has been filed against the family members.