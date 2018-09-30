A domestic worker in Delhi has accused an Army major of raping her and threatening her husband, who allegedly committed suicide later, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. The Cantonment Police have filed a first information report and summoned the accused to participate in the investigation. Police have not arrested the major yet.

The complainant alleged that the Army officer had raped her on July 12 and on several occasions prior to that. On July 12, her husband witnessed the crime and confronted the accused, who then allegedly assaulted the couple and threatened them.

The woman claimed she went to her in-laws’ house after the incident and that her husband stayed back at the officer’s house. She said the officer called her a month later to inform her about her husband’s alleged suicide. She approached police but did not get a response, after which she moved court.

She raised doubts about the officer’s claims that her husband killed himself.

The court asked police to book the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to rape, molestation, causing hurt and giving threats. Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said an inquiry into the matter has been initiated.

The woman, her husband and their two-year-old son lived in the servants’ quarter at the major’s house. She cooked and cleaned at the house, while her husband watered plants, NDTV reported.