A 19-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Surat city on Saturday. The accused, Kalu Bhumihar, later dumped the child in a large pipe nearby, the police told the Hindustan Times.

The police found the child, severely injured and unconscious, almost 11 hours after the incident. The police have arrested Bhumihar for kidnapping, attempt to murder and rape. The police made the arrest based on evidence provided by a six-year-old boy who was playing with the girl when Bhumihar abducted her.

Bhumihar was taken into custody for interrogation on Saturday and he confessed to the crime, but provided the police the wrong location.

“We received a complaint by a labourer couple from Dindoli area about their missing girl,” an unidentified police officer said. “Talking to kids that she was playing, we found out that Bhumihar, who was their neighbour, had picked her and left.”

In another incident, medical examination of a five-year-old girl on Sunday revealed rape, The Times of India reported. The child came home crying around 1.45 am on Sunday in Modi Estate area of Surat. When her parents noticed that she was injured, they took her to hospital, where a medical exam revealed rape.

A police officer said they will trying to look for the accused.