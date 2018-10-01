One person died and two were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in northwest New Delhi on Monday, reported PTI. The incident took place in Swaroop Nagar locality.

The fire department sent five engines to the spot after receiving a call about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm, said an unidentified officer. Fire personnel rescued three men trapped beneath the debris and took them to a hospital. One of them, a labourer, succumbed to his injuries.

Last week, at least six people died and seven were injured after a three-storey building collapsed near Sawan Park in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area. Four of the dead were children. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced compensation for the victims.