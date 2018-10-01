The vice chancellor of the Hidayatullah National Law University in Raipur resigned on Monday, hours after a group of students launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding his resignation. “I resigned today at 6.30 pm,” Sukh Pal Singh told Scroll.in.

In a letter to the protesting students on Sunday, Singh threatened to suspend classes sine dine. The students have been protesting intermittently since August 27 against hostel curfews and restrictive library timings, alleged sexual harassment by teachers, harassment by hostel wardens and the administration’s mismanagement of state grants. The students said they have lost faith “in the incompetent administration of Dr Sukh Pal Singh and his style of arbitrary and discriminatory decision making”.

Singh was reinstated to the post on September 25, a week after the Supreme Court stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court’s order against extending his term. Soon after, the students began to ask for his resignation and handed over a no-confidence motion to him. Asked what will happen to the top court’s order, Singh said: “Everything ends with this resignation, beyond that I do not want to say anything.”

WE WOOOONNNNNNNN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Student Bar Association, HNLU (@HNLUSBA) October 1, 2018

On Sunday, Singh claimed that the protest has damaged the image and academic environment of the university “despite the fact that the majority of students are in favour of restoring normalcy”. He said not just university students but outsiders have joined the demonstrations.

The students, however, did not attend classes on Monday morning, eliciting another appeal from Singh to “resume your classes etc so as to avoid any step/action which the university may be compelled to take in order to restore normalcy”.

Colleges remain

The 7th day of the protest began with students preparing for the indefinite hunger strike. The protest site was prepared for the students sitting on hunger strike by the rest of the student body. 25 students were allowed to sit on hunger strike officially after a proper medical check up by physicians. About 100 students sat down on hunger strike unofficially to support their friends. The hunger strike began from 8 AM. The students sitting on hunger strike are in 18-22 age group. Rest of the students didn’t step inside the hostels. The students refuse to end the protest and hunger strike until and unless Dr. Sukhpal Singh resigns from his position as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Colleges remained closed for the day in respect of the protest. This was a joint effort to show solidarity with the students of Hidaytullah National Law University. Appointment is being sought with the Chief Minister, Raman Singh. Conversation has been initiated with his PA.

By the end of the day, some students faced health problems but refused to give up. The collector and SP were informed about the situation diligently. Conversation was initiated with Mr. A. K. Tripathi, the Chancellor of the University about the current situation also. He was requested to take strict action. Dr. Sukhpal Singh remained indifferent to the student’s struggle throughout the day. He showed no concern for the students sitting on hunger strike and further issued another ‘threatening’ appeal against the students, it being the 3rd warning within 7 days. His callousness towards the problems of students is unacceptabl