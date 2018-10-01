Computer Baba, a religious leader accorded minister of state status in the Madhya Pradesh government, resigned on Monday and accused the government of being “anti-religion”, The Indian Express reported.

On April 5, the state government accorded Computer Baba, Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj and Yogendra Mahant the status of ministers of state. Five days later, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the government on the matter.

The religious leader accused the government of doing little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. “We had a system where all the religious leaders sat together and discussed matters,” ANI quoted Computer Baba as saying. “They said that I could not make the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government do anything. I think they are right. I think the chief minister is against religion and does not want to do anything for the religion. So I resigned.”

The 53-year-old religious leader, born as Namdev Tyagi, claimed Chouhan’s decision to create a separate ministry for cow welfare would be redundant as the existing cow protection board does not do anything to look after bovines.