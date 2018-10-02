The big news: Farmers reject Centre’s assurance, vow to continue stir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress called for a ‘second freedom struggle’ against the Centre, and the toll in the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia rose to 1,234.
- Seven policemen, including ACP, injured during farmers’ march demonstration: Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait said farmers will not accept the government’s assurances, and will continue the protest.
- On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress calls for ‘second freedom struggle’ against Modi-led government: Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that the prime minister fights against the ideals and values for which Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life.
- Toll after earthquake and tsunami goes up to 1,234 as rescue operations intensify in Indonesia: One of the first evacuation flights transported dozens of people, including injured victims, from Palu to a military airport in East Java.
- India is becoming a pillar of multilateralism, UN chief Antonio Guterres says in Delhi: The UN secretary general is on a three-day visit to the country.
- Review petition in Supreme Court seeks to re-open investigation into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination: Petitioner Pankaj Phadnis claimed that the top court earlier did not have the chance to go through all the material submitted by him.
- Post-Brexit immigration rules will not prioritise EU migrants, says UK PM Theresa May: The prime minister said low-skilled migration will be reduced after the Brexit measures are incorporated.
- Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi released on bail after 53 days in Tamil Nadu prison: He was arrested in August on his return from Geneva, where he had spoken at the United Nations about police firing at anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi.
- Tanushree Dutta alleges MNS threatened her, thanks Mumbai Police for providing her security detail: The actress, who has accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008, said the police’s support has strengthened her resolve.
- Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for ‘groundbreaking inventions in laser physics’: Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the prize. Strickland is the first woman to win this prize in 55 years.
- At least 13 people killed after suicide bombing at election rally in Nangarhar: The explosion took place in Kama district where a crowd had gathered to listen to a candidate.