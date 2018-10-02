A look at the headlines right now:

Seven policemen, including ACP, injured during farmers’ march demonstration: Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait said farmers will not accept the government’s assurances, and will continue the protest. On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress calls for ‘second freedom struggle’ against Modi-led government: Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that the prime minister fights against the ideals and values for which Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life. Toll after earthquake and tsunami goes up to 1,234 as rescue operations intensify in Indonesia: One of the first evacuation flights transported dozens of people, including injured victims, from Palu to a military airport in East Java. India is becoming a pillar of multilateralism, UN chief Antonio Guterres says in Delhi: The UN secretary general is on a three-day visit to the country. Review petition in Supreme Court seeks to re-open investigation into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination: Petitioner Pankaj Phadnis claimed that the top court earlier did not have the chance to go through all the material submitted by him. Post-Brexit immigration rules will not prioritise EU migrants, says UK PM Theresa May: The prime minister said low-skilled migration will be reduced after the Brexit measures are incorporated. Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi released on bail after 53 days in Tamil Nadu prison: He was arrested in August on his return from Geneva, where he had spoken at the United Nations about police firing at anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi. Tanushree Dutta alleges MNS threatened her, thanks Mumbai Police for providing her security detail: The actress, who has accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008, said the police’s support has strengthened her resolve. Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for ‘groundbreaking inventions in laser physics’: Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the prize. Strickland is the first woman to win this prize in 55 years. At least 13 people killed after suicide bombing at election rally in Nangarhar: The explosion took place in Kama district where a crowd had gathered to listen to a candidate.