A fire broke out at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning, reported NDTV. While 250 patients have been evacuated to safety, there are no reports of casualties so far. Ten fire engines are at the spot.

The fire allegedly started in a pharmacy in one of the buildings. After the fire started, many patients were shifted out of the building on stretchers with their saline drips.

In December 2011, there was a fire at Kolkata’s AMRI Hospital in Dhakuria that claimed 93 lives.

Further details are awaited.