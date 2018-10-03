Justice Ranjan Gogoi took oath as the 46th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, reported PTI. Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind confirmed his appointment.

Gogoi takes over after former Chief Justice Dipak Misra retired on Monday. He will have a tenure of 13 months, and will retire on November 17, 2019. The new chief justice had earlier said that he has a plan to tackle the high number of pending cases in Indian courts. The problem of pendency of cases has the potential to make the judicial system irrelevant, he had said.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging Gogoi’s appointment, stating that the plea had no merits.

Gogoi, born on November 18, 1954, joined the Bar in 1978. He was appointed a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. Nine years later, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he rose to become chief justice on February 12, 2011. He was elevated to the top court the following year.