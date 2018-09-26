The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Ranjan Gogoi as the next chief justice of India, ANI reported. Gogoi will assume office on October 3, after current Chief Justice Dipak Misra retires.

“We don’t find any merits, so we are dismissing it,” Misra said, according to Bar and Bench.

Advocate RP Luthra had accused Gogoi of committing judicial impropriety and judicial misconduct by talking to the media on judicial proceedings at the Supreme Court. Gogoi and three other senior top court judges – Jasti Chelameswar, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph – held an unprecedented press conference on January 12 to speak out against the manner in which Misra had been assigning cases to benches and handling other matters. Chelameswar has since retired.

“This act of the four senior most judges of the court was not less than a sabotage to the judicial system of the country,” the plea said, according to PTI. “They tried to arouse public furore in the country in the names of certain internal differences in this court.”

The petitioner said instead of reprimanding Gogoi for his “illegal and anti-institutional act”, Misra and the Centre had appointed him as the next chief justice.

Gogoi, born on November 18, 1954, joined the Bar in 1978. He was appointed a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. Nine years later, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he rose to become chief justice on February 12, 2011. He was elevated to the top court the following year.