A law enforcement officer was killed and at least six others were injured after a suspect opened fire on them in the United States on Wednesday, reported the Washington Post. The incident took place at a house in South Carolina’s Florence when the officers had gone to serve a search warrant.

The dead officer was from the Florence Police Department and was identified as Terrence Carraway, who served for 30 years, reported AP.

The accused opened fire on the officers and continued to fire as officers from other departments arrived at the spot, said an unidentified official. While the accused locked himself inside the house along with an unspecified number of children, the police were forced to drive in with an armoured vehicle to rescue the injured. The shooter was arrested two hours after the standoff.

“These officers went there unknowing the firepower this suspect had,” said Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone. “He had an advantage. The officers couldn’t get to the ones that were down.”

State Senator Hugh K Leatherman Sr., who represents part of Florence County, said he had been informed that the suspect had used “a high-powered rifle” and that he had first fired from the second floor of the home, reported The New York Times.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018