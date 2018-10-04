Fuel prices again increased on Thursday after remaining unchanged on Wednesday. The price of petrol registered a 15 paise increase in Delhi, costing Rs 84 per litre while diesel prices increased by 20 paise, and is available for Rs 75.45 a litre, according to ANI.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 91.34 and diesel Rs 80.10, marking an increase of 14 paise and 21 paise. A litre of petrol cost Rs 85.80 in Kolkata and Rs 87.33 in Chennai. Diesel was priced at Rs 77.30 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 per litre in Chennai.

Fuel prices have increased by over Rs 5 a litre since mid-August. The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise due to the depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates. The international benchmark Brent crude breached the $81 (Rs 5,899) a barrel mark by surging over 3% to trade at $81.28 (Rs 5,920) a barrel last week.

On Thursday, Brent eased 18 cents to $86.11 (Rs 6,353) a barrel, while the United States crude fell 16 cents to $76.25 (Rs 5,625), according to Reuters.