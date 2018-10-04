The rupee on Thursday plunged to a new low of 73.77, declining 43 paise against the United States dollar after opening at 73.67, reported PTI. A day earlier, the currency had partially recovered after hitting a lifetime low of 73.42 against the dollar in morning trade.

The domestic benchmark indices opened with heavy losses on Thursday amid a selloff in global equities, reported Mint. While the BSE Sensex was trading more than 511 points lower at 35,459.99, the National Stock Exchange Nifty fell 159 points and was at 10,698.70 at 9.45 am.

Larsen and Toubro, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Wipro and Tata Motors were the top stocks on the Sensex. On the Nifty 50, the stocks that gained the most were Bharti Infratel, Larsen and Toubro, Hindalco, Vedanta and Tata Steel.

The top losers on the Sensex were Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paint, Hero Motocorp, and HDFC. On Nifty 50, the stocks of Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Finance declined the most.