Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise due to sliding rupee and rise in international oil rates

Prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise on Friday because of the recent depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates, PTI reported.
The price of petrol increased between 27 paise and 30 paise per litre in the metros. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 81.28 in Delhi, Rs 88.67 in Mumbai, Rs 84.49 in Chennai and Rs 83.14 in Kolkata. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.30 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.82 in Mumbai, Rs 77.49 in Chennai and Rs 75.36 in Kolkata.
Petrol price has risen by Rs 4.20 per litre and diesel price by Rs 4.53 since mid-August – the most in any one-month period since June 2017, when fuel prices began to be revised daily. While crude oil rates have been around the $80 per barrel mark, the rupee declined against the dollar this week, making imports costlier. On Friday afternoon, the rupee was hovering around 71.80 against the dollar. The currency rose more than 60 paise during the day as government data showed wholesale inflation fell to 4.53% in August.
On September 10, Opposition parties staged a nationwide shutdown to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.
A day later, the price of petrol touched Rs 90.05 a litre in Maharashtra’s Parbhani city.
In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.
Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.
Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.
Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.
In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.
Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.
Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.
Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.