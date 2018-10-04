A motorcyclist was killed and one person was injured after an unidentified chemical fell on them near East Delhi’s Johri Enclave Metro station around 6 pm on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The deceased was identified as Amit Chauhan, 32, while 17-year-old Rahul – who was riding pillion – was injured, said Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna. Rahul is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Chauhan and Rahul were passing by the station, which is yet to start functioning, when some chemical fell on them. Both of them sustained burn injuries and were taken to the GTB Hospital in East Delhi, where Chauhan succumbed to his injuries.

Chauhan, who used to run a cosmetics shop, is survived by his wife and two children – a 13-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son – reported the Hindustan Times.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the incident had nothing to do with construction work at the station. “No work which requires the use of such chemical is in progress there,” it said. “The construction work in this area has already been completed and trial runs are in progress.”

The police are also exploring the possibility of someone intentionally pouring chemical on the men, said Vaibhav Krishna.