Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to India, ANI reported.

Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit and are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors, PTI reported.

The two countries are expected to sign an agreement to supply New Delhi with S-400 air defence systems during Putin’s visit. The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion (Rs 36,600 crore), according to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Delhi. He is on a two-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/rdMIohpAlM — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018

The purchase, however, will violate sanctions that the United States has imposed on arms purchases from Russia. On Thursday, the United States warned India against purchasing the S-400 air defence systems.

Last month, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was thinking about granting India waivers from sanctions on Russia and Iran. He said Washington did not aim to “penalise great strategic partners like India”.

Putin and Modi are also expected to discuss a deal for four Krivak-class frigates worth $2 billion (Rs 14,739 crore) and 200 light utility Ka-226 helicopters pegged at $1 billion (Rs 7,369 crore).