Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misleading sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, who have been protesting outside his residence.

The workers, led by the Swachhta Karamchari Union, have been on strike for the past three weeks in protest against non-payment of dues and lack of permanent employment.

“Sanitation workers are protesting outside my residence. Bharatiya Janata Party has misled them,” Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday. “I am going to talk to them and present facts before them. I am really worried about the sanitation arrangements in the city and the workers. They have to protest every two months to get their salaries.”

The chief minister alleged that the Centre and the municipal corporations in Delhi have thrown sanitation arrangements into disorder.

An unidentified senior government official said a sanitation union leader was meeting East Delhi Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh while another official said the protests outside Kejriwal’s residence have been peaceful.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government told the Supreme Court it would release Rs 500 crore to civic bodies within two days so that they can pay the sanitation workers.