The rupee recovered six paise to 73.52 against a dollar on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy statement, PTI reported.

Dealers said fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters led to the fall in the currency. The rupee was trading at 73.75 at 10.10 am.

The Indian currency plunged to a new low of 73.77 on Thursday, declining 43 paise against the dollar after opening at 73.67. It closed at a record low of 73.58, down by 24 paise, marking its third straight session of losses.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex dropped 231.16 points to 34,938 in the morning trade on Friday. It was trading 238.05 points lower at 34,931.11 at 10.10 am while Nifty50 dropped 102.95 points at 10,496.30.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tata Motors were the top gainers on Sensex. Stocks of ONGC, Vedanta Limited, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. performed poorly on the index.

Titan, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Eicher Motors, and IndusInd Bank were the top five gainers on Nifty50 while Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, Gail and ONGC were the top losers on the index.

Shares of oil marketing companies plunged after the Centre announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in fuel prices and asked firms to absorb Rs 1 of this reduced rate.