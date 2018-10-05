The Delhi High Court on Friday acquitted television producer Suhaib Ilyasi in his wife’s murder case, PTI reported. Ilyasi was the producer of television show India’s Most Wanted.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel allowed Ilyasi’s appeal challenging a trial court verdict that convicted him in December. The trial court had said he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”.

Anju Ilyasi was found dead in her East Delhi home on January 11, 2000, with multiple stab wounds. The Delhi Police had arrested the producer on March 28, 2000, after they had lodged a First Information Report based on a magistrate’s inquest order. Anju Ilyasi’s sister Rashmi Singh and mother Rukma Singh had moved the court against the accused and alleged that he used to harass the woman.