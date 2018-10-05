Goa Deputy Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Pary MLA Michael Lobo on Friday said the Manohar Parrikar-led government had failed to live up to its promises to the people. Lobo told Scroll.in that his letter to the chief minister was not a criticism of the government but a request to address the urgent matter of unemployment in the state.

“I have requested the chief minister to understand that 3,000 job vacancies are awaiting his approval for almost two years,” Lobo said. “The people of Goa are very upset and enraged.”

Lobo said Parrikar, in his state budget speech in 2017, had promised to create jobs for the unemployed youth of Goa in the private and public sector.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment since February, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on September 15. A week later, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah said that Parrikar will continue to be chief minister of Goa.