Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah said on Sunday that Manohar Parrikar will remain the chief minister of Goa. However, Parrikar’s council of ministers will soon be shuffled.

“It has been decided during a discussion with the Goa BJP core team that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government,” Shah tweeted. “There will soon be a reshuffle of ministers and their portfolios.”

On Thursday, state BJP leaders who met Shah said there had been no decision yet on the political turmoil in the state, in the absence of Parrikar and other ministers. Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment since February, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on September 15. Goa’s Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza and Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar are also currently in hospital.

The Goa Congress has asked the BJP-led government to prove its majority in a floor test in the Assembly.