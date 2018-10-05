India on Friday rejected Pakistan’s allegations of the reported use of chemical weapons by Indian security forces against people in Kashmir, reported PTI. Accusing Pakistan of behaving in a highly “irresponsible manner”, India said Islamabad’s only aim was to repeat untruths in the vain hope that the international community will start believing those lies.

“We completely reject allegations made by Pakistan about the reported use of chemical weapons by the Indian security forces against Indian citizens,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. Such allegations are not new and are totally unfounded, he added.

Kumar said the “malicious attempts”, intended to deflect international opinion away from the terrorism emanating from Pakistan, would not succeed.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal claimed that the Indian security forces were “reportedly using chemical weapons against Kashmiris”. “The recent pictures and videos on social media of the Indian brutalities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris continues to be a stark reminder of the real brutal and inhuman face of India and its occupation forces in India-occupied Kashmir,” Faisal said.

India is an original signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, said Kumar, adding that the country has consistently made clear its opposition to the use of chemical weapons. “The international community has recognised India’s abiding commitment and contribution to the CWC, which is the universal multilateral instrument prohibiting the use of chemical weapons,” said Kumar. “It is, therefore, a matter of deep concern that Pakistan repeatedly tries to make such false allegations.”