At least 50 persons were killed and more than 100 injured after an oil tanker exploded on a road in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reported AFP. The accident between the tanker and a vehicle took place near Kisantu, 120 kilometres from the capital Kinshasa.

Atou Matubuana, interim governor of Kongo Central, confirmed the fatalities, according to a Congolese report. “We deplore the deaths of about 50 people and there are a 100 people who have second-degree burns,” said Matubuana, adding that authorities would begin the work of burying the bodies.

In another such incident in 2010, at least 230 people died after a fuel tanker overturned and exploded, reported The Daily Star.

Further details are awaited.