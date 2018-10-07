Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a judge in the United States Supreme Court on Saturday after the Senate confirmed his nomination by 50 votes to 48, BBC reported. His appointment had turned controversial after at least three women accused him of sexual misconduct and assault in the past.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and Justice Anthony Kennedy – whom Kavanaugh is replacing – administered the judicial oath.

The accusations had come when the confirmation process began, prompting the judiciary committee of the Senate to pause proceedings for a week to allow the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter. On Thursday, the White House received the agency’s report declaring there were no corroborating witnesses to back the claims of Christine Blasey Ford, one of the complainants who also testified before the Senate panel. Democrats, however, complained that the FBI did not look hard or long enough.

Ahead of the vote, hundreds of people protested against Kavanaugh’s nomination at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Vice President Mike Pence had to call for order to be restored after protestors shouted “shame” from the Senate public gallery.

President Donald Trump, for whom this is a big political victory, tweeted saying he applauds and congratulates the US Senate for “confirming our great nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh...”

He also told reporters, according to The New York Times: “Women, I feel, were in many ways stronger than the men in this fight. Women were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh. Outraged.”