Naval commander Abhilash Tomy, a solo yachtsman who was rescued from international waters in September, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, PTI reported, quoting the Indian Navy. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amsterdam Isle in the Indian Ocean after being rescued.

“Vice Admiral Karambir Singh briefly interacted with Cdr [Commander] Tomy and enquired about his health condition and the rescue operation,” the statement by the Navy said.

On September 28, INS Satpura arrived off the Amsterdam Isle and evacuated Tomy. He was provided the requisite medical treatment on board during the passage to Visakhapatnam.

Cdr Abhilash Tomy, KC reaches Visakhapatnam safely. Rec'd by VAdm KB Singh FOCinC East and his father (a Retd. Naval officer) https://t.co/y3GxP3kw1R pic.twitter.com/NyncuPSTTA — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 6, 2018

Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin, competitors in round-the-world Golden Globe race, were stranded some 1,900 nautical miles south-west of Australia’s Perth after their vessels were damaged in a storm two weeks ago.

Tomy had suffered a back injury after his yacht was demasted in a severe storm. The Navy’s P8I aircraft located the “mast broken boat rolling excessively”. On September 24, a French vessel, Osiris, rescued Tomy from his location.

Tomy, who was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2013, was the only Indian participating in the race, which involves a 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe.