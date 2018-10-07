A man was killed and six injured after temporary iron fixtures around an under-construction building collapsed in Noida’s Sector 94 on Sunday, PTI reported quoting the police. Another report pegged the toll at four.

The incident took place when a sand-laden tractor trolley reportedly hit the temporary fixtures. Six labourers, who were working a few floors above, fell down and suffered injuries. “One man, who was driving the tractor, died after the fixtures came crashing down on him while six others suffered injuries and are hospitalised,” Amit Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Sector 39 police station told PTI.

The labourers were wearing helmets but had no safety harness. No formal complaint has been lodged yet, said Kumar.

The incident took place at the BPTP Capital City. The private real estate company, BPTP, is yet to issue an official response.