Twenty people were killed after a limousine rammed into a parked vehicle and several pedestrians on Saturday afternoon in New York, CNN reported. The accident took place in Schoharie town in New York’s capital Albany.

The stretch limousine was carrying several couples to a birthday party and was travelling on State Route 30 when it failed to stop at an intersection and collided with an SUN in the parking lot. All 18 people, including the driver, in the limo were killed, CNN quoted New York State Police First Deputy Superintendent Chris Fiore as saying. Two pedestrians standing near the SUV were also killed.

“Twenty fatalities is just horrific,” said New York State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt, according to Reuters. “I have been on the board for 12 years and this is one of the biggest loss of lives that we’ve seen in a long time.”

Sumwalt said it was the deadliest transportation accident in the US since a plane crash in New York’s Buffalo in 2009 that killed 49 people.