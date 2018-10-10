The Odisha government has announced that all schools and colleges in four districts of the state – Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur – will remain shut for two days from Wednesday as a precaution against Cyclone Titli. The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Gopalpur on Thursday.

Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall from Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department has said, issuing a “red warning”. The government has asked collectors of the five districts to remain on high alert.

The weather department said on Tuesday that a deep depression that has been present for some time over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm and is heading towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi has directed officials to identify people living near the coast in Ganjam, Khordha and Puri districts, and move them to relief shelters, NDTV reported. “Since damage to thatched huts is expected in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri, people living in kuccha houses who are likely to be affected by the cyclone shall also be evacuated,” Sethi said.

Sethi said fishermen along the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts have been asked not to venture into the sea, the Hindustan Times reported. Around 300 motorboats are ready to assist rescue operations during possible floods on Wednesday and Thursday, he added.