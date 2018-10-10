The Pakistan Army on Wednesday appointed Lieutenant General Asim Munir the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations department announced in a statement.

Munir will take over from Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar who took charge in December 2016, reported PTI. The Army Promotion Board, headed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, last month approved Munir’s promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General. He previously served as the head of the country’s military intelligence.

Munir has also served as the commander of the Force Command Northern Areas. He received Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s second highest civilian award, in March.