The Congress on Wednesday said the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram would be the turning point in Indian politics as the party will put an end to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda of communal hatred, cultural divide and religious persecution, reported Northeast Now.

The state, where the Congress has been in power since 2008, is set to go to polls on November 28.

“The last bastion of the Indian National Congress, the state of Mizoram will become the turning point of Indian politics...,” said All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in charge of northeast Luizinho Faleiro. He was speaking at a press conference in Aizawl.

Faleiro said the country was facing its most disturbing time at the Centre. “...the nation’s economy is on a meltdown, rupee is collapsing, petroleum products’ price is hiking and unemployment is high as never before, farmers’ suicide is on the rise,” Faleiro added. “The nation has seen it all. Mizoram polls will become the turning point.”

Faleiro said the resignation of two senior Congress legislators would not affect the party’s prospects in the elections, reported PTI. “With 32 MLAs, I am confident that we will win with comfortable majority to form the government for a third consecutive term,” he added. “People of Mizoram have not lost faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.”

State Home Minister R Lalzirliana, who was also the state unit’s vice-president, resigned on September 14 while former minister Lalrinliana Sailo resigned earlier this month. Both leaders are expected to be fielded by the opposition Mizo National Front.

Faleiro said the Congress would field as many young faces as possible. “At least 40% of the candidates would be below the age of 40,” he added.

The party is expected to release a list of candidates on Thursday. The Mizo National Front and the Mizo Peoples Conference are the other main contenders in the polls.