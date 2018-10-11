Security forces began a cordon-and-search operation in Shatgund Bala village of Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday morning after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

A joint team of the Indian Army and a special operations group of the state police began the operation at 2.30 am, Greater Kashmir reported, quoting Handwara Superintendent of Police Ashish Mishra. The forces fired warning shots but there was no response.

Two or three militants are believed to be trapped, ANI reported. Meanwhile, authorities have suspended mobile internet services and closed educational institutions in the area.

“All the schools and colleges in Kupwara district except [those in] Machhil, Keran and Tangdhar will remain closed today,” an unidentified official of the Kupwara district administration said.

More details are awaited.