India will “soon find out” if the United States intends to impose punitive secondary sanctions for signing a deal for the supply of S-400 Triumf missile system from Russia, PTI reported on Thursday. The deal was concluded during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi despite a warning by the US that it would impose sanctions on India.

Trump signed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act into law in August 2017, which came into effect in 2018. Under the new legislation, countries that sign deals with Russian defence or intelligence sectors can face secondary sanctions. Only Trump has the authority to sign a presidential waiver to India following the deal with Russia.

India has reportedly requested for a waiver from the US sanctions under the Act.

Responding to a question on the India-Russia agreement, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said, “India will find out. Aren’t they?” He was speaking to reporters at the White House. “You will see. Sooner than you think,” he added.

The US had earlier warned India against its plan of purchasing the S-400 air defence systems from Russia. A US State Department official said all allies and partners were being urged to forgo transactions with Russia that would trigger sanctions under the CAATSA.

However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that discussions were on whether to grant India waivers from US sanctions on Russia and Iran. He had said that Washington did not aim to “penalise great strategic partners like India”.

After India concluded the deal with Russia, the US reiterated that its sanctions against Russia were not meant to limit the military capabilities of its allies and were intended only to punish Moscow.