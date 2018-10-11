The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider a petition challenging the Calcutta High Court judgement which refused to stop the West Bengal government from disbursing funds to Durga Puja committees.

The Trinamool Congress government announced it will distribute Rs 10,000 to Rs 28,000 to every Durga Puja committee in the state. However, the petitioners said there were no guidelines for disbursing the Rs 28 crore the state had earmarked for this purpose. The High Court had asked the state’s counsel if the distribution of such a large amount of money involved any guidelines.

On Thursday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi accepted the plea, and said the matter would be listed for Friday, Live Law reported.

The plea in the Supreme Court was filed by lawyer Saurav Datta, who alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s decision was against the established principle of law, and sought an urgent hearing, PTI reported. “The High Court failed to appreciate that there is no public purpose involved in organising Durga Puja, rather, it is a religious programme,” the plea said.