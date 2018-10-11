The Indian Railways on Thursday suspended two officials in connection with the derailment of the New Farakka Express near Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli a day before, PTI reported. A signal inspector and an electrical signal maintainer were suspended, said Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar.

“The indications are that the cause of the accident was prima facie wrong signalling,” said an official. “We have suspended the two on the recommendation of the chief commissioner of railway safety to ensure that no evidence is tampered with.”

At least seven passengers died and up to 35 were injured after nine coaches and the train engine derailed at around 6 am on Wednesday, about 50 metres from Harchandpur railway station.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle, reported The Hindu.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those with serious injuries. Goyal also announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died, Rs 1 lakh for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries, ANI reported.