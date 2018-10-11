Former Peoples Democratic Party leader Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday joined the Congress, ANI reported. Singh is the son of senior Congress leader Karan Singh and grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Singh had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council in October 2017, saying it was “neither morally, nor ethically right” to continue as a party member. In his resignation letter to Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was the state’s chief minister at the time, Singh had said it was clear that the PDP ignored subjects that “strongly reflect the sentiments of the people of the Jammu region”. He had said it was not possible for him to continue with the PDP, as it had “disregarded the demands and aspirations” of the region.

Singh had also said that he was unhappy with the treatment of matters he had raised, including the settlement of Rohingya immigrants.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor’s Rule since June, when the BJP pulled out of the PDP-led government. The state is in the midst of local body elections this month, its first since 2005.