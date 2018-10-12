A nine-year-old girl was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday after Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s intervention. Noida resident Priya had earlier allegedly been denied treatment at a government hospital for failing to provide Aadhaar.

The matter was highlighted by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President Manoj Tiwari, who tweeted about the girl. The minister alleged that the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital had refused treatment due to a lack of Aadhaar. Tiwari also criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in New Delhi.

Hours later, Nadda tweeted that the girl has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and will be examined by doctors. “Our priority is that everyone should get the best medical treatment,” he said.

Dr Rajendra Sharma, the medical superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, told PTI that the girl suffered from frequent convulsions. “She is being treated by a paediatric neurologist,” he said.