The big news: Rape-accused Alok Nath files complaint against Vinta Nanda, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Cyclone Titli entered West Bengal, causing destruction in two districts, and Facebook said hackers stole personal data of 29 million users.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Actor Alok Nath files defamation complaint against Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape: In a written complaint, Nath claimed that Nanda tried to defame his reputation and that of his family without any justified reason.
- Cyclone Titli enters West Bengal, causes destruction in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur districts: The cyclone has killed 13 people so far.
- Facebook says hackers in September stole personal data of 29 million users: The social media company had earlier put the figure at 50 million.
- Srinagar records just 0.9% polling till 10 am in third phase of Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections: In Anantnag, the voting percentage till 10 am was just 2.1%.
- Daughters in India have the right to live as well as the right to honour, says PM Modi: Speaking about the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme at an event, he described the steps the government had taken to ensure women’s safety and security.
- Aircraft manufacturer Boeing says it’s concerned about Jet Airways’ financial situation: The private carrier has placed an order for 219 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has taken delivery of five of them.
- Donald Trump to speak to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about missing journalist: Several officials on Friday wrote to the US president and asked him to put pressure on Saudi Arabia for its cooperation in the investigation.
- 18 more people test positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, total number of infected persons now 50: The number of monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward has been created.
- Nine climbers die after avalanche destroys their base camp on Nepal’s Mount Gurja Himal: Five South Koreans were among the victims.
- Gujarat Congress claims BJP conspiracy behind attacks on migrants, wants CM sacked: Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil also said Narendra Modi should take responsibility for the BJP’s actions and apologise to the country.