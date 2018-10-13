A look at the headlines right now:

Actor Alok Nath files defamation complaint against Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape: In a written complaint, Nath claimed that Nanda tried to defame his reputation and that of his family without any justified reason. Cyclone Titli enters West Bengal, causes destruction in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur districts: The cyclone has killed 13 people so far. Facebook says hackers in September stole personal data of 29 million users: The social media company had earlier put the figure at 50 million. Srinagar records just 0.9% polling till 10 am in third phase of Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections: In Anantnag, the voting percentage till 10 am was just 2.1%. Daughters in India have the right to live as well as the right to honour, says PM Modi: Speaking about the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme at an event, he described the steps the government had taken to ensure women’s safety and security. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing says it’s concerned about Jet Airways’ financial situation: The private carrier has placed an order for 219 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has taken delivery of five of them. Donald Trump to speak to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about missing journalist: Several officials on Friday wrote to the US president and asked him to put pressure on Saudi Arabia for its cooperation in the investigation. 18 more people test positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, total number of infected persons now 50: The number of monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward has been created. Nine climbers die after avalanche destroys their base camp on Nepal’s Mount Gurja Himal: Five South Koreans were among the victims. Gujarat Congress claims BJP conspiracy behind attacks on migrants, wants CM sacked: Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil also said Narendra Modi should take responsibility for the BJP’s actions and apologise to the country.