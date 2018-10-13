Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for financial assistance for two districts that are reeling from the affects of Cyclone Titli. Naidu asked for Rs 1,200 crore interim relief for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Cyclone Titli has killed 13 people so far – four in Odisha, eight in Andhra Pradesh and one in West Bengal. The storm, which has wreaked havoc in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, weakened into a deep depression and entered West Bengal on Friday, causing heavy rainfall.

Naidu, who is camping in Srikakulam’s Palasa town, said he will leave once the district returns to normalcy. “The cyclone has devastated these districts and left huge damage to properties, infrastructure, agriculture and horticulture crops, and houses resulting in distress and misery to the people,” Naidu wrote. “The cost of the damaged properties, infrastructure and other related sectors has been tentatively worked out to be around Rs 2,800 crore. The state government has already started rescue and relief operations on a war footing. In view of the severe damage, I request the government of India to liberally and expeditiously sanction the relief.”

On Friday, Naidu said state officials had restored more than 50% of the power supply that was disrupted in the storm and that a special team of 1,000 personnel was mobilized to carry out restoration work.