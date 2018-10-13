The Times of India’s Hyderabad Resident Editor KR Sreenivas, who was accused of sexual harassment by a woman journalist earlier this month, has resigned, The News Minute reported on Saturday. The English daily’s Editorial Director Jaideep Bose confirmed the resignation to the news website.

However, it is not yet known if Sreenivas was asked to step down or did so voluntarily. Sreenivas reportedly said in his resignation letter that he was resigning as he was being “targetted”.

Sreenivas was sent on “administrative leave” from Monday after the company constituted a committee to look into the allegations against him. A petition against Sreenivas alleged that he had used innuendo-laced messages and isolated women at the office when they complained about his behaviour. The document contained screenshots and testimonies from each petitioner who described their alleged encounters with him.

Since October 5, dozens of woman have gone public on social media with allegations of sexual misconduct. The movement has sent tremors through industries such as film, music and the media. Some of the men accused include former Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha, actor Alok Nath, directors Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Luv Ranjan, author Kiran Nagarkar, and multiple men affiliated with comedy sketch group All India Bakchod.