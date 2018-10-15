Saudi Arabia on Sunday said it rejected any threats or attempts to undermine the kingdom over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The kingdom also warned of retaliation if there was any punitive action against it.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi monarchy, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey’s capital Istanbul on October 2 and may have been killed there, according to Turkish officials. The Washington Post contributor, who was living in self-imposed exile in the US since 2017, had reportedly gone to the consulate to collect some papers for his marriage.

According to Turkish investigators, a 15-member team “came from Saudi Arabia” to murder the dissident. Last week, Saudi Arabia allowed Turkey to search its consulate in Istanbul. United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will speak to Saudi king Salman on the matter. Describing the disappearance as a “terrible thing”, Trump said the US would find out what happened to Khashoggi.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the country’s “leading position in the Arab and Islamic worlds” and claimed the country has “played a prominent role throughout history in achieving security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world, leading efforts in combating extremism and terrorism”.

“The Kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures, or repeating false accusations that will not undermine the Kingdom and its staunch positions and Arab, Islamic and international status,” the ministry added.

In perhaps a veiled threat, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said if the country “receives any action, it will respond with greater action”, highlighting the vital role it plays in the global economy. “The Kingdom appreciates the brothers’ stand in the face of the campaign of false allegations and falsehoods,” the ministry added.