Fuel prices in the country continued to rise on Monday. Petrol cost Rs 82.72 per litre in New Delhi, up from Rs 82.66 on Sunday. Diesel price in the national capital rose from Rs 75.38 per litre on Sunday to Rs 75.46 per litre on Monday.

In Mumbai, Monday’s petrol price was Rs 88.18 per litre, six paise more than on Sunday. Diesel cost Rs 79.11 per litre, an increase of nine paise from Sunday.

In Kolkata, petrol price rose from Sunday’s Rs 84.48 per litre to Rs 84.54 per litre. One litre of diesel cost Rs 77.31, up eight paise from Sunday.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol cost Rs 85.99 on Monday, compared to Rs 85.93 on Sunday. Diesel price also increased from Rs 79.71 per litre to Rs 79.80.

Faced with increasing fuel prices, the Centre had on October 4 cut the rates of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50. Several states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which also governs at the Centre, followed suit. However, fuel prices have continued to rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet both Indian and foreign oil and gas company heads in New Delhi on Monday, to take stock of the global energy scenario, PTI reported. The meeting, the third of its kind, will also deliberate on ways to revive investment in oil and gas exploration and production, the agency said, citing sources.

The meeting will be coordinated by the NITI Aayog. The meeting comes amid volatile global prices and just weeks ahead of the United States’ sanctions on Iran, which will come into effect on November 4.