Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said his administration had discussed with the Uttar Pradesh government the matter of safety of Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University, Hindustan Times reported.

Malik’s statement came a day after three Kashmiri students of the varsity were suspended and booked for sedition, for allegedly shouting “anti-India” slogans and trying to hold a funeral prayer meeting for slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Manan Wani.

“Governor has taken up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh government,” adviser to the governor on security affairs, K Vijay Kumar, told Greater Kashmir. “I am also in touch with director general of police of Uttar Pradesh [OP Singh]. “The Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary [BVR Subrahmanyam] is also in touch with the Uttar Pradesh government.”

Mannan Bashir Wani, a scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University who joined militancy in January, was among two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in the encounter in Handwara town last week. The university formed a three-member committee to prepare a report after some Kashmiri students allegedly tried to hold a prayer meeting.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked Aligarh Muslim University for a report on the incident.