Aligarh Muslim University has suspended three Kashmiri students for allegedly trying to hold a prayer meeting for a militant who was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, PTI reported on Friday.

Mannan Bashir Wani, a scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University who joined militancy in January, was among two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in the encounter in Handwara town.

After the news of Wani’s death reached the institute on Thursday, the Kashmiri students used social media to give a call to other students from the state to meet near the university’s library, The Indian Express reported. As they gathered to hold funeral prayers, university staff and student union leaders tried to stop them, leading to a heated exchange, the university’s spokesperson Professor Shafey Kidwai told PTI.

The Kashmiri students were moved out of the area, and three of them suspended, Kidwai said. On Friday, the university also issued notices to nine Kashmiri students, according to The Indian Express. The university formed a three-member committee to prepare a report into the matter, after which action will be taken, Kidwai said.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked Aligarh Muslim University for a report on the incident, ANI reported.

Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, the MLA from Jammu and Kashmir’s Langate constituency in Kupwara, appealed to the university not to harass students from the state and said offering funeral prayers in absentia is not a crime under any law, reported Rising Kashmir. He said the decision was made only under pressure from local BJP leaders.

Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union President Faizul Hasan told PTI that any act of treason or terror was unacceptable to the union, and it would not allow the university to be defamed by such unlawful activity.

Satish Gautam, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Aligarh, said the students who wanted to hold a prayer meeting at the campus should be expelled.

Shutdown in Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir Valley on Friday to mourn Wani’s death, reported Greater Kashmir. All businesses were closed and public transport was off the roads in Srinagar. Authorities also suspended class work in all schools and colleges of the city.